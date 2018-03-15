Mother’s Day lunch is fun for all the family

A special Mother’s Day lunch was held in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, which saw children take part in fun activities while mums received a pampering session.

Around 25 people attended the event, which was held at The Apex in partnership with St Edmundsbaby which provided the entertainment.

BURY: Mother's Day lunch event at The Apex - St Edmundsbaby will be at the Mother's Day Lunch at the Apex on Sunday, providing entertainment and activities for the children, including a mobile petting zoo, Lion Learners and Clickety Clack Parties, as well as some pampering for mums with Tropic and Weleda skincare.'Steph Holland with her daughter Amelia aged 6.'Picture Mark Westley

A mobile petting zoo, run by Lion Learners, was set up which allowed children to play with a variety of animals including a bearded dragon, snakes and guinea pigs.

Clickity Clack Parties , run by Debi Sheridan, also played party games with the children, while a crafts table was set up where children could make Mother’s Day cards.

Tropic and Weleda skincare brands came along to the venue to give the adults some TLC, offering hand massages and facials.

The entertainment lasted for about an hour before the group sat down to lunch at around 1pm.

Steph Holland, from St Edmundsbaby, said: “It was a really lovely atmosphere. A lot of nice children came along with their mums, grandmas and a few dads and it was a really nice day.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy it and seemed to have a really good time. We had lots of lovely comments after it. The group seemed to be very well-fed and happy when they left so it was a success.”