More than 100 people gather in Bury to remember victims of Holocaust

More than 100 people gathered in the Abbey Gardens this morning for the St Edmundsbury Holocaust Memorial Day Service to remember the 6 million people who lost their lives in the genocide.

The service began at 10.30am in the Garden of Peace and was hosted by Revd Canon Matthew Vernon from St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

Holocaust Memorial service in the Abbey Gardens Pictured: Locus Iste sang by King Edward VI CEVC School PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Holocaust Memorial Day is held on January 27 every year to mark the anniversary of the day that Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated in 1945. The theme of this year’s memorial day is The Power of Words - focusing on how words can do both harm and good.

In keeping with the theme, a statement of commitment was read by local councillors, while students from Guildhall Feoffment Primary School planted snowdrops in the garden.

Joy Walker, a representative of the Jewish community, read an entry from Anne Frank’s diary.

The crowd were treated to a sacred motet, Locus Iste, which was sung by Otto Voce from King Edward VI CEVC School.

Holocaust Memorial service in the Abbey Gardens Pictured: Joy Walker reads an entry from Anne Frank's Diary PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The Benjamin Britten Choir of Guildhall Feoffment Primary School sang the Prayer of St Francis and ended the ceremony by singing a traditional Jewish song.

“It’s good to be together here today, whatever out background, to mark the things that we have in common,” said Revd Canon Matthew Vernon.

“We gather here in these gardens every year to remember those who were killed in the Holocaust and other genocides around the world and look forward to a world free of xenophobia, discrimination and hatred.”