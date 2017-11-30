Search

Mobile takeaway van robbed near Elmswell

Police seek witnesses after robbery at mobile takeaway van
Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a mobile food takeaway van.

The incident took place in a layby on the A1088 Norton Road, north of Elmswell roundabout, close to junction 47 of the A14.

At around 10.40pm, on Thursday November 23, two men approached a mobile food takeaway van and turned the generator off.

One man attempted to enter the van and a fight then broke out between the suspect and the business owner.

The second man then approached the victim holding what is described as a large pole or bat.

The victim managed to run off and flagged down a passing motorist who assisted. A till containing a quantity of cash was stolen from the van.

The victim sustained minor cuts to his hand.

Any witnesses, especially those that might have dash-camera footage and who passed the location between 10.30pm and 11pm, or anybody who has any information is asked to contact CID on 101, quoting reference 75482/17