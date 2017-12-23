Military wives sing for patients

A military wives choir took festive cheer to older people who have mental health conditions in hospital over the Christmas period.

The performance at Wedgwood House, in Bury St Edmunds, put smiles on the faces of patients and staff.

Esther Wilson, a nurse on Abbeygate Ward and a soprano in the Wattisham Military Wives Choir, organised the performance as part of the ward’s Christmas celebrations.

She said: “Some people do not realise that at this time of year not everyone will be at home with their families. It is important that we ensure patients in our services during this time feel comfortable and help them to celebrate the holiday period too. Lots of the patients recognised the songs and even had a sing-along!

“This is the first time many of my colleagues will have seen me perform, so it was a bit nerve-racking.”

Abbeygate Ward assesses and cares for older people who have a mental health and physical health condition.