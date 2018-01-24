Mildenhall hammer threat bag snatcher jailed

A man who threatened two women with a hammer while attempting to steal their bags has been jailed.

Terry Jones tried to snatch bags from a 17-year-old and a 62-year-old within minutes of each other in Mildenhall on December 13.

Ipswich Crown Court heard yesterday how Jones, 32, of Cutters Close, Beck Row, chased the youngest victim and her 14-year-old sister near the Riverside Hotel while holding a hammer.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said Jones’ robbery attempt ended when the 14-year-old flagged down a motorist. But Jones then tried to grab a bag from the 62-year-old, while brandishing the hammer but ran off when, someone shouted at him.

Jones pleaded guilty to two attempted robberies, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and breach of a suspended sentence. He was jailed by Judge Martyn Levett for 63 months.

Simon Walters, appearing for Jones, said his client had resumed using Class A drugs after his father died and the crimes were connected to repaying a drug debt.