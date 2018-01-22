Mildenhall electrician was ‘never warned of the danger from asbestos’

A retired electrician died from an asbestos-related disease after being exposed to the material during his career, an inquest has heard.

Christopher Abrey, 80, said in a statement made before his death he had never been warned by employers about the dangers of asbestos nor been provided with a mask.

The inquest today at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich heard that Mr Abrey died at his home in Raven Close, Mildenhall in December last year nine months after he was diagnosed with mesothelioma.

A consultant at the West Suffolk Hospital who examined Mr Abrey decided he was not fit enough to undergo a course of chemotherapy.

The inquest was told that while working for two electrical contractors and a dairy company as an electrician, Mr Abrey had come into contact with asbestos-lagged pipes alongside wiring.

In his statement, Mr Abrey said he had to brush against that lagging to gain access to where he needed to work and believed he was exposed to fibres.

Suffolk area coroner Nigel Parsley recorded a conclusion Mr Abrey died of an industrial disease.