Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre in Stowmarket takes home industry accolade

Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre has come second to the top in a scheme which looks at the quality of sport and leisure in the UK.

The centre in Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket, is operated by Everyone Active and was awarded the status of ‘excellent’ by Quest following a rigorous inspection and interview process.

The award in the Quest Plus category recognised community outcomes and customer experience stating it delivers an excellent service that engages with children and older people across the district.

It is run in partnership with Mid Suffolk District Council.

Anselm Gurney, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “We are honoured to receive this award. It recognises the extensive range of activities that we offer to encourage Stowmarket’s residents to lead healthier and more active lifestyles.”

Cllr Diana Kearsley, Mid Suffolk District Council lead member for health and well being, said: “This was a fantastic achievement by the whole team at the Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre and I would like to pass on my congratulations to everyone involved.

“We encourage all those who live and work in Mid Suffolk to lead more active lives and leisure centres play a huge role in helping people to do this.”