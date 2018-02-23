Mid Suffolk District Council’s budget sees council tax increase of 0.5 per cent

Mid Suffolk District Council last night voted to approve its budget, which will see a 0.5 per cent rise in council tax - the equivalent of 81p per year for Band D properties.

The council tax increase will see the largest properties paying £1.62 more over the year, with the smallest seeing an increase of 54p per year.

The budget was voted through in the midst of Mid Suffolk facing core funding cuts from central government, which will drop to zero by 2019/20.

But the council pledged that those most in need will pay no more than five per cent of their council tax bill as it continues its Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

The approved budget, which comes into effect on April 1, will see a decrease of one per cent in Council House rents, no increase in Sheltered Housing utility charges and no increase in garage rents.

It will see service charges increasing by £5 a week which, alongside the removal of the Sheltered Housing supported people charge of £3 a week, will result in an increase of £2 per week for tenants. This may be recoverable through housing benefits depending on the tenant’s circumstances.

The cost of future credit card transactions will also be borne by the council.

Cllr John Whitehead, Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for finance, said: “As we allocate spending for the next year, we must be mindful that the money we collect and spend is money first earned by the taxpayer. As such we have a duty to ensure that we get value for money and work as efficiently as possible.

“In Mid Suffolk, we have a long history of prudent fiscal management; cost control; identifying efficiencies, and delivering outcomes within our budgets. Ongoing reductions in Central Government grants are challenging but with our robust reserves we can be confident that modest, below inflation annual increases in our Council Tax will allow us to maintain the services our communities need without putting our financial security at risk.”