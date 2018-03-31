Mid-Suffolk Business Exhibition success in Stowmarket

An exhibition showcasing businesses in central Suffolk saw more than 100 people attend its first ever event.

The Mid-Suffolk Business Exhibition (MSBE) was held at The Mix, in Stowmarket, last Thursday.

The event was organised by Stowmarket and District Chamber of Commerce and its chairman, Allan Scott, said: “I and the Stowmarket chamber team are delighted with the response we’ve had from exhibitors and visitors alike to the first Mid Suffolk Business Exhibition.

“The event gave even the smallest local businesses a chance to show what they can do, and every one of them rose to the occasion. We’ll definitely be organising another exhibition – watch this space.”

The Mix, known for its work with the town’s young people – including helping them take their first steps into work – hosted the event, which held seminars on ‘Making Your Business Work Smarter’, presented by Kevin Kent, of Blackwater Wealth Management, and ‘Oh no, not GDPR again!’, a talk presented by lead auditor for ISO27001, Dave Baker.

Danny Cuff, exhibition co-ordinator, said: “The response to the event was incredible; exhibitor stands sold out before November. I feel it was a fantastic showcase of the variety of businesses within Mid Suffolk and it was a real pleasure to organise an event which was so well received.”