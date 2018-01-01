Mid Suffolk areas targeted in broadband campaign

Residents in Mid Suffolk are being asked to complete a survey rating their broadband connection and stating what they would do with it, if it was faster.

Bury St Edmunds MP, Jo Churchill, is contacting 11,000 residents in wards, Bacton and Old Newton, Rickinghall and Walsham, Ringshall, Rougham, Rattlesden, Creeting St Peter and Wortham, in a bid to bring faster broadband to rural areas.

Jo Churchill MP with the broadband survey

The Government and local authorities invested £1.7 billion to help bring superfast broadband, speeds in excess of 24Mbps, to 95% of the UK by the end of this year.

Most of the areas being contacted lie within the bottom 10 percent of wards in the UK for download speeds, using around 5Mbps.

Mrs Churchill wants to see superfast broadband readily available and says she has received ‘a significant level of correspondence’ from residents in these areas.

“Gathering first-hand information of the very real impact on residents will add huge value to this campaign,” said Mrs Churchill.

“Broadband and mobile connectivity is the fourth utility in our homes.”

Broadband suppliers will be legally obliged to supply at least 10Mbps by 2020.