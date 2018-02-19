MENTA networking event attracts 42 businesses

More than 40 business owners heard about a three-year barn renovation at MENTA’s monthly networking event in Bury St Edmunds.

Coffee Means Business, held at Bury Town Football Club, hosted speakers Ian and Diane Evans, of Copdock Hall, near Ipswich. They talked about their project to turn the Tudor barn into a wedding and corporate events venue.

Teresa Parker hosts the Bury networking events. She said: “My warmest thanks to Diane and Ian Evans, whose inspiring story just shows what is possible with vision and tenacity.”

The next Coffee Means Business is on March 8. Go to www.menta.org.uk.