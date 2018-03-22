MENTA gains academy status from the Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs

MENTA, the organisation which supports growing businesses and start ups, has been awarded Academy status by the Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs.

The IOEE is the first learning institute dedicated to developing the skills of enterprising people.It has developed a wide range of enterprise qualifications and programmes which are recognised nationally and internationally.

Alex Till, MENTA CEO, said: “At MENTA a large part of our role is to increase the development of enterprise skills within the business community. We are thrilled to have IOEE Academy status.”