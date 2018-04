Two men are being hunted by police after they stole an 89-year-old woman’s purse at her home in Tennyson Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Two men claiming to be water officials called at 2pm on Friday.

They are described as white males, both with dark hair and one wearing a bomber style jacket. A witness saw them get into a silver or grey Audi saloon.

Call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/18608/18 or use the online reporting link www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something