Megan, 14, inspires danceathon in aid of hospital

A 14-year-old girl will showcase her moves in a marathon danceathon organised by her performing arts school in aid of a hospital which treated her for anorexia.

Megan Banks, of Hitcham, will join fellow pupils from Miss Lesley’s School of Performing Arts to raise funds towards a £2.5 million upgrade of Ipswich Hospital’s children’s department.

Miss Lesley's School of Performing Arts - picture courtesy of Miss Lesley's School of Performing Arts

The revamp will increase clinic rooms, refurbish the outside play area as well as create more en-suite bedrooms, dedicated spaces for young people and disabled bathrooms.

A separate dining area will ensure patients can eat away from others who may be nil by mouth or have an eating disorder – something which Megan’s mum Jane says will make a big difference.

Megan spent six weeks on the hospital’s Bergholt ward last year being treated for anorexia.

Jane said: “The staff were absolutely amazing – out of this world. We couldn’t have asked for anymore.

Megan really wanted to give something back and say thank you.

“The biggest problem for Megan was that the food trolley was right next to her, which wasn’t ideal when she was battling her illness.

“The separate dining room which is being planned as part of the refurbishment will make a real difference. We will do everything we can to help with the fund-raising.”

Nearly 200 youngsters from the school, based in Bildeston and Boxford, will dance non-stop for anything from 45 minutes to three hours, depending on their age, during the first week in May.

Megan said: “The staff were all really nice and made me feel really secure when I was on the ward, but I did also find it difficult.

“I couldn’t walk even a step and was in a wheelchair, but there wasn’t much room to get around.

“It was also really difficult when I wanted to have a shower as my wheelchair caused a real problem.

“I want to raise as much as I can at the danceathon so that we can help make the ward better for other patients as I think it will make a big difference.”

Visit www.ipswichhospitalcharity.co.uk/childrensappeal