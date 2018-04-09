Meet the military and its mighty machines at May’s Suffolk Show

Suffolk Show visitors will be able to get up close to armed forces hardware next month as the Military Discovery Zone returns.

At this year’s Military Zone, hosted by Wattisham’s 6 Regiment Army Air Corps, visitors can have a go at free activities including a parachute flight swing, climbing wall, noughts and crosses with a military diver in the dive tank, look inside an Apache helicopter cockpit, meet the military dogs, or try mud-moving machinery in the ‘Digger Land’ area hosted by the 23 Para Engineers.

Suffolk Show Military Discovery Zone is a popular for all the family (Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association)

Honington’s RAF Regiment will be hosting demonstrations over the May 30 and 31 show, including snipers, close combat weapons and armoured fighting vehicles.

Tickets are now on sale for the Suffolk Show at £23 for an adult, including a £5 discount if bought before 24 May at www.suffolkshow.co.uk