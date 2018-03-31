Meet Risala – West Suffolk’s new DMYP

A Mildenhall College Academy student has been voted the Deputy Member of Youth Parliament (DMYP) for Bury St Edmunds and West Suffolk by her peers.

Risala Chowdhury, 15, from Mildenhall, beat off competition from five other candidates in the area.

“It feels absolutely amazing to have won, I’m really happy to represent my constiuents and know I have the strategies and skills to do that. I know I can make a change in Suffolk,” she said.

The Youth Parliament election, which took place from March 5 to March 9, saw almost 5,000 young people turn out to vote, with the most votes cast in West Suffolk.

“The election campaign was a bit stressful at the beginning but I had the support of the school and the students who voted for me so I’m very grateful,” said Risala.

“My family were also extremely supportive and they’re thrilled that I’ve gotten through.”

Risala will now act as deputy to Kathir Parthipan, from Samuel Ward Academy, who is the new Member of Youth Parliament for the area.

As a Muslim teenager, Risala hopes to prioritise discrimination against minorities and help to educate young people on issues faced by other teens like her.

“I experience the effects of discrimination and I want to change that. I just want to speak from my own mind. I think as long as I do that, people will be motivated and they will listen,” she said.

See theYouth View on page 118 for more on what Risala hopes to achieve as a DMYP.