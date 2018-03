Glamping in Middle Earth-style is coming to West Stow.

West Stow Pods is unveiling its latest addition, with help from Gandalf and an Orc, tomorrow at an open day to show off its new two-bedroomed Pod Hollow, based on the Hobbit holes in Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings.

West Stow Pods founder Jan Lengyel, said: “The Pods are happily very successful but have been calling out for something a little different.”

Open day tickets are £1.50 bookable at www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk