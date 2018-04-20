Mayor Terry raises a glass to toast launch of beer festival

West Suffolk Campaign For Real Ale (Camra) East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival launched in Bury St Edmunds this week.

The festival, being held at The Apex, got under way on Wednesday and runs through until tomorrow night.

Entry is £3 and free for Camra members, with all proceeds of the festival going to charity – Gatehouse, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and Upbeat Heart Support Group. A proportion of the money is also going to the Bury- based Milkmaid Folk Arts Centre.

The organisers of the event, which is in its 27th year, are Angela and Martin Bate.

The pair are no strangers to the beer and ale scene, having met each other four years ago at their local pub.

Angela said: “ We have done things differently this year at the festival, we have got sponsors to pay for our glasses and programmes and some of the beer, this means we have saved money. All the money saved is going to the charities.”

Last year the festival raised £7,000 but Angela wants to increase footfall by 20 per cent this year.

The event, opened by Mayor Terry Clements accompanied by his wife Vivienne, has a selection of 90 real ales from East Anglia, 52 real ales from around the UK and 23 ciders and perries.

For more information visit www.camra.org.uk.