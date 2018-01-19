Mayor puts best foot forward with walking football

Mayor Terry Clements has had an active start to the new year after taking part in a walking football session at Howard Primary School in Beard Road, Bury St Edmunds.

The sessions at the school have been supported by £1000 of locality budget funding from borough councillor Diane Hind and £500 from town councillor Tom Murray and are run by qualified coaches from Abbeycroft Leisure.

Cllr Clements said: “I thoroughly enjoy it. Walking football and walking netball are fantastic ways to get out there, keep active, make new friends and of course enjoy being part of a team.”

As well as the primary school sessions, which run every Wednesday from 5.15pm until 6.15pm, other sessions are available to men and women of all ages at the centre.

Warren Smyth, Abbeycroft’s chief executive officer, said: “We’re very grateful to Cllr Hind and Cllr Murray for their support of the walking football sessions which offer a great way to get back into exercise.”