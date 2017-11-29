Mayor gives stamp of approval at Bury St Edmunds school’s Christmas card competition

Students at Priory School in Bury St Edmunds have kicked off the most wonderful time of the year with a festive Christmas card competition, judged by Mayor Terry Clements.

Four winners were chosen by teachers at the school and an overall winner was then chosen by the Mayor, who came to the school to judge on Tuesday, November 21.

The winner was Alfie Georgiou in Year 8, whose design included an owl, reindeer and a Christmas tree. Alfie’s design will be featured on the Mayor’s Christmas cards this year and all winners received a medal along with ten copies of their card designs.