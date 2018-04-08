Mastermind Lucy through to final

A young bookworm will be put to the literary test at the Suffolk Book Mastermind competition.

Ixworth Free School student Lucy Martin won a place in the county-wide final after competing against youngsters from other schools at the 22nd West Suffolk area finals, held at Sybil Andrews Academy, in Bury St Edmunds.

Lucy answered questions on her chosen book – Earth Star, by Janet Edwards – and was tested by a general knowledge round.

She said: I was feeling quite nervous at first but then relieved when it was all over, knowing I was in the lead. I really enjoyed the day and I’m looking forward to the next round.”

Suffolk Book Mastermind is organised by Suffolk Libraries Service for pupils in years 7 to 9. Ixworth Free School, in Walsham Road, held its own Mastermind-inspired competition earlier this year, before Lucy was invited to the West Suffolk area final.