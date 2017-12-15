Manager who stole from supermarket told to hand over £610

A manager who stole £24,000 from the supermarket where he worked has been ordered by a judge to hand over his last remaining assets.

Mark Tebbit, 36, of Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, was employed as a night manager at Sainsbury’s, in Haverhill.

Last month Tebbit, who had a gambling addiction, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for one year at Ipswich Crown Court after pleading guilty to theft by an employee.

On Thursday, Tebbit returned to the same court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing designed to recoup as much as possible of what he gained from his offending.

Judge John Devaux heard that specialist financial investigators established that Tebbit’s benefit had been £24,123.

The same investigation found that Tebbit had just £610 available in assets.

Judge Devaux made a confiscation order requiring Tebbit to hand over £610 within the next month. Failure to comply with that deadline will result in 28 days imprisonment.

When Tebbit appeared last month, the court heard that he had handed himself in to police the day after the theft on September 13 had taken place.

Prosecuting, Jonne Eley said after Tebbit walked into Bury St Edmunds police station and confessed to having stolen money from a till officers contacted the Haverhill store.

A check revealed that £24,123 in cash was missing from a self service till and that paperwork had not been filled in correctly.

Tebbit told police that he had a gambling addiction and had driven to Great Yarmouth where some of the money was spent at a betting shop, £1,000 was paid into his bank account and the remainder disposed of in a litter bin.