Man sentenced for fatal one-punch attack in Thetford

A 38-year-old has been sentenced over the manslaughter of a Thetford man after a one-punch attack in the town in 2016.

Viktoras Goris, of Guildford Way, Thetford, appeared at Norwich Crown Court today having previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39-year-old Gurjit Singh following an incident in Durham Way on 12 December 2016.

He was handed an eight year prison sentence – ordered to serve five year custodial with a three year extended licence period.

The court heard the pair had been drinking together prior to the incident, ending up in Durham Way, where an altercation took place resulting in the victim being knocked unconscious.

Police were called to the scene, an area between two garage blocks on the Abbey estate, just before 6pm after being alerted by paramedics who had been called to treat a man found motionless on the ground.

The 39-year-old victim was treated but sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Stuart Chapman, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, who led the investigation, welcomed the sentence.

He said: “Unfortunately again we see the tragic and devastating consequences of one punch attacks, with alcohol as a strong factor. “This was the case in this incident and the actions of Goris in December 2016 which caused Mr Singh to needlessly lose his life. This is devastating for the family and friends of the victim and our thoughts remain with them.”