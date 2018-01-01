Man’s body found at side of road in Woolpit

A man’s body has been found at the side of Elmswell Road in Woolpit,

Police were called at 1.50pm today {Monday, January 1) and the death is being treated as unexplained.

The road is closed between the junction 47 offslip of the A14 and Woolpit village.

A police cordon is in place at the scene while an investigation is carried out.

Suffolk Police would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have any information to assist the investigation.

Call 101 quoting reference number 301 of today (January 1).