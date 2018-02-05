Man made 13 calls to ex-partner in spite of ban

A man who threatened his ex-partner after ignoring a court order banning him from going near her Mildenhall home has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Kevin Hill, 51, had also been prohibited by a restraining order from making contact with the woman, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Friday.

But Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, said the day Hill’s former partner saw him near her home in November, she had 11 phone calls from him. Two days later he verbally abused her in another call which was followed by a call three days later in which he threatened to attack her.

Hill, of Beaverbrook Road, Newmarket, admitted two restraining order breaches.

Appearing for Hill, Andrew Thompson said his client now accepted the relationship with the woman was over.

Judge David Goodin imposed 14 months jail suspended for two years and imposed a curfew for six months.