Man jailed for causing death by careless driving in Coddenham

A motorist who admitted causing the death a passenger when his car crashed at Coddenham has today been jailed.

Josh Caines, 23, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to causing death by careless driving whilst over the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Caines, of Upper Street, Witnesham, to three years imprisonment.

Caines was also disqualified from driving for three and a half years.

The man who died was Ben Fulcher, 21, of Needham Market, who was a front seat passenger in a red Mini being driven by Caines on October 15, 2016.

The court heard how in a single vehicle collision near a bridge on the B1078 Church Road, Coddenham, Mr Fulcher was fatally injured.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 11.10am, in which the Mini was found in a roadside ditch, but Mr Fulcher was declared dead at the scene.

In a statement issued by Suffolk Police on behalf of Mr Fulcher’s family after the crash, they paid tribute to him and said he had been a ‘wonderful son, brother, uncle and grandson’.

The family said they had been ‘devastated’ by his death.