Man in critical condition after Thetford stabbing

A man has been left in a critical but stable condition after being stabbed in Thetford last night.

The man, in his 30s, was found by police, who were called at around 7.30pm to a residential property in Kimms Belt.

He is currently in intensive care at Papworth Hospital.

A man and a woman, also in their 30s, have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been taken to separate police investigation centres for questioning. It is believed that both are known to the victim.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Thetford CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.