Man in 20s arrested for attempted burglary in Bury St Edmunds

A man in his twenties was arrested last night after an attempted burglary at a business premises in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called at around 9.45pm on Sunday, January 14 to reports of a burglary in progress at a Charged Electric Bike Store in Hillside Road on the Moreton Hall estate.

An attempt was made to force entry into the building but nothing was reported to have been stolen.

Officers arrived at the scene quickly but the offender(s) had already fled the scene.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police brought a van to a stop by the use of a stinger device at the Spittals Interchange on the A14 at around 10.45pm. A police helicopter was also deployed.

The man, from the West Midlands, was subsequently arrested and will be taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre today to be questioned by officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/2695/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.