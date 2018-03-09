Man found not guilty for Bardwell teenager stabbing

A 26-year-old man from Devon has today been cleared on the orders of a judge of allegedly stabbing a teenager at Bardwell.

Dimitri Coxon, of Lockyer Street, Plymouth, had been charged with stabbing a 16-year-old girl in the back and arm while she was at the home of a friend in School Lane, Bardwell on October 5 last year.

Ipswich Crown Court had heard prosecution claims that the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had woken to find Coxon taking her handbag.

It was claimed that Coxon had stabbed her as she tried to recover her bag and that she suffered a punctured lung.

Coxon had pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a second offence of wounding.

After being told that the 16-year-old girl had said she no longer wished to co-operate with the prosecution, did not wish to give evidence

and hearing submissions from Coxon’s legal team, Judge Martyn Levett directed the jury to return not guilty verdicts on both charges.