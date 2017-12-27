Man dies in Boxing Day collision on the A14 at Rougham

The A14 was closed for several hours last night after a man died in a collision near Rougham.

Police were called to the scene of a two car collision at 9.30pm on Boxing Day on the A14 eastbound, just east of junction 45.

Medical teams from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service and Magpas attended as well as fire and ambulance.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with what police say were life threatening injuries.

A third person was taken to hospital for treatment, though their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Highways England said at 3.30am that the road would be closed for most of the night.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision. Anyone with any information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD number 332 of December 26.

Further information as we get it.