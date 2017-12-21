Man dies in A11 collision at Bridgham

A man has died following a collision on the A11 at Bridgham yesterday.

The incident was at about 6.50pm, when a grey Mazda RX8, which was travelling in the direction of Thetford, collided with the central reservation.

The driver of the Mazda, a man aged in his 50s, died at the scene.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended, but was reopened shortly before 11pm.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the incident.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) at Wymondham on 101.