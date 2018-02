A 32-year-old man has died after being struck by a train near Bury St Edmunds last night.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the line between Thurston and Bury St Edmunds near to Orttewell Road, in Bury, just before 9.30pm.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: “This incident is currently being treated as unexplained whilst officers examine the circumstances leading to the man’s death.

“The man’s family have been informed.”