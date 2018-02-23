Man denies showing schoolgirl explicit sexual image

An 84-year-old man has denied following a schoolgirl and showing her an explicit sexual image.

Edmund West, of Genesta Drive, Thurston, appeared today (Friday) at Ipswich Crown Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which relates to an alleged incident in Bury St Edmunds on November 4 last year involving a girl aged under 16.

West also pleaded not guilty to two allegations of being in possession of a knife in a sheath in Robert Boby Way, Bury St Edmunds the following day.

Judge Martyn Levett told West that he would continue to be granted bail until his next court appearance.

West’s trial, which is expected to last for up to three days, is due to take place in July.