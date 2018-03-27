Man charged in connection with Lakenheath burglaries.

A man has been charged with possession of cannabis after being detained in connection with burglary and vehicle offences in Lakenheath.

It was reported to police that a man entered a house and an outbuilding in High Street, Lakenheath, on March 13 with the intention of stealing.

On the same day a Peugeot 405 car and a Ford Transit van were interfered with in the village.

Anthony Vittles of Peterhouse Close, Mildenhall, has been charged with two counts of attempted burglary and two counts of interfering with a motor vehicle.

In addition, Vittles has been charged with possession of cannabis, a class B drug.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 28.