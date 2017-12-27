Man assaulted with metal pole in Bury

Police are seeking witnesses after a man was attacked with a metal pole in Bury St Edmunds.

The man in his 40s was assaulted by a group of young men on Friday at about 6.45pm in a park area near Hodson Close.

One of the suspects is described as white, with blond hair, aged in his late teens and about 5ft 4in tall.

The victim was taken to hospital for a check-up as precaution and had a cut and bruises to his face.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw suspicious behaviour in the area, should call Bury St Edmunds police on 101 quoting 37/81032/17.