Man arrested after woman found dead in Stowmarket

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Stowmarket last night.

Police were called to an address in The Brickfields at 10.20pm.

On arrival at the property a woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, was discovered unresponsive. Paramedics attended the address but the woman was declared deceased at the scene.

A police spokesman said the death was being treated as suspicious and a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police cordon was in place at the property while officers carried out an investigation.

Anyone who has any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 401 of Saturday 30 December.