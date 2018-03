A 22-year-old man has admitted to causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to parked cars in Stowmarket.

George Tanase, of Gipping Place, Bury Road, Stowmarket, appeared today (Monday) at Ipswich Crown Court.

Tanase pleaded guilty to 13 charges of causing criminal damage to vehicles on October 8 last year.

The cost of the damage said to have been caused to the 13 vehicles was more than £10,000. He will be sentenced later this month and will remain on bail.