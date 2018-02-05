Makeover starts on Barton Mills’ Peace Garden

Barton Mills Parish Council is giving the village’s Peace Garden a makeover, but first they needed to get rid of the overgrown shrubs in the plot outside the village hall.

So five villagers joined parish councillor Pamela Boura and her husband Malcolm on Saturday to get the project underway.

Villagers help clear overgrown shrubs from Barton Mills' Peace Garden Picture: Malcolm Boura

It was designed as a rose garden in 1995 to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of World War Two, but the roses struggled so close to the road so it was later replanted with shrubs.

Pamela explained: “We’re clearing it completely and will have hard landscaping and planting with smaller plants. That will be professionally done.”