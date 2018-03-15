Magic carpets land at Friends of Riverwalk School after St Edmunds Trust grant

The Friends of Riverwalk School, which caters for children and young adults aged between three and 19 who have severe, profound and complex learning needs, has bought two sensory “magic carpets” after being awarded £20,566 by the St Edmund’s Trust.

The magic carpets project games and images onto the floor, which people of all ages can interact with by moving on or over the image. Headteacher Jan Hatchell said: “Riverwalk school is thrilled by the magic carpet that St Edmunds Trust have given us. We cannot thank the trust enough.”