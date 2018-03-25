Lymphoedema Service launched

The West Suffolk Alliance Lymphoedema Service, which is run by West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and Suffolk GP Federation, was launched this week in Moreton Hall Community Centre.

The service has been running since October but was officially launched on Monday to coincide with Lymphoedema Awareness Day, which is run by Lymphoedema Support Suffolk.

Based at Drover’s House in Bury St Edmunds, the service supports people with the condition, which causes painful swelling and restricted mobility.

It is led by lymphoedema nurse consultant, Diane Cheevers, who is supported by two lymphoedema practitioners and one healthcare practitioner.

“We’re delighted to have this partnership in place. Feedback from patients has been very positive and it’s a great example of how healthcare providers can work together to provide patients with the best possible care,” said Diane.