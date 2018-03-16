Louie named Paws in the Park winner 2018

A dashing Dalmation named Louie has been crowned the winner of this year’s Paws in the Park contest, beating off competition from 528 other dogs.

Five-year-old Louie, who lives in Thurston with his owner, Amy Brett, was declared the winner by a panel of judges last Thursday.

“This was the first time we had entered Louie into the competition. We have been to the event before, but my friend told me about it and said she thought he could be in with a chance,” said Amy.

“I was so excited when I got the call to say he had won. We all think he is very handsome, and other people have said it too, but it was so nice to hear he had been chosen.”

Louie will now take over from last year’s winner, Buster Boo, and become the face of Paws in the Park – an event organised by St Nicholas Hospice Care with Swayne and Partners vets, and sponsored Bury’s Chassis Cab.

Amy will also receive a professional portrait of Louie and a family ticket to the event.

Charlie De-Moore, the hospice’s events fund-raiser, said: “Louie has such a winning personality. He is such a lovely dog and such a worthy winner.

“We had some fantastic entries this year and picking a final winner was such a hard job for all of the judges, but we think everyone will agree that Louie really is a brilliant poster pooch.

“Thanks to everyone who took the time to enter their pet and I hope to see many of you at Paws in the Park.”

Paws in the Park will take place from 10am until 4pm on May 20 in Nowton Park and will feature a variety of dog-themed activities including a dog show and dog classes.

Advance tickets cost £6. To buy, visit https://stnicholashospice.org.uk/fundraising-events/buy-tickets-register-paws-park/