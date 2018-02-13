Lottery and community back Fornham St Martin’s life saving defib project

Fornham St Martin has a defibrillator thanks to a grant from the Big Lottery Fund. It was unveiled on Saturday by Fornham’s borough councillor Beccy Hopfensperger, left, with Fornham St Martin cum St Genevieve Parish Council Chairman Mike Collier.

The parish council began the project after BT agreed to sell a phonebox next to the village hall for £1. The Community Heartbeat Trust helped the council with equipment advice and held a training event on Saturday.

The phonebox was painted free by PPG Architectural Coatings with Johnstone’s of Bury St Edmunds and wired Worlington electrician Chris Hall.