Lorry driver who caused death of Hitcham pensioner jailed

A lorry driver who caused the death of a Hitcham pensioner has been jailed for 36 weeks.

Mark Tuffs, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today, was arrested and charged following the death of Colin Taylor, 72, at Hitcham on November 29, 2016.

Mr Taylor had been riding his electric bike when Tuffs’ DAF van struck him from the rear and propelled him into a roadside ditch, said Stephen Rose, prosecuting.

The collision was on the B1115 while Tuffs, 52, of Alibon Road, Dagenham, was travelling between Stowmarket and Sudbury to make deliveries.

Mr Taylor was found by a member of the public and despite efforts to administer first aid he was declared dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The court heard that Tuffs, who later claimed not to have known he had struck Mr Taylor, reported damage caused to the front of his van to his employer saying he had struck an overhanging branch.

Mr Rose said CCTV images recorded in Stowmarket and shortly after the collision by a camera on a private house together with debris found at the scene confirmed the identity of the vehicle involved.

Examination of the tachograph record from Tuffs van showed there had been ‘significant slowing down’ after what is believed to have been the accident before Tuffs drove on.

All the evidence pointed to Tuffs, ‘simply not having seen’ Mr Taylor who was cycling ahead of him in the same direction, said Mr Rose.

Appearing for Tuffs, Marc Brown said: “It is quite possible that he didn’t see him or not until the last moment. He said his radio was on and there was lot of noise in the cab which may have explained why he didn’t hear striking Mr Taylor.”

Mr Brown said Tuffs, who had left the scene in a ‘blind panic’, was having difficulty in accepting what it was that he had done.

The court heard that Tuffs appeared to have been driving within the speed limit and was not using a mobile phone, although he did have two previous convictions for that offence.

Tuffs pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at the start of what was to have been his trial.

Judge David Goodin said he believed Tuffs realised there were no witnesses and decided to drive off.

Tuffs was disqualified from driving for 16 months.