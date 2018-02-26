Lord Lieutenant chooses her cadets for 2018

Three cadets have been chosen to support Suffolk’s Lord Lieutenant in her work as the Queen’s representative.

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Pictured, from the left, with Lord Lieutenant Lady Euston are Cadet Warrant Officer Jack Treacy, Air Cadet with 301 Bury St Edmunds Squadron, Cadet Staff Sergeant Jack Larder of Suffolk Army Cadet Force, Ixworth Detachment and Able Cadet Isobel Beaumont of the Sea Cadet Corps’ Beccles Unit.

Staff Sergeant Instructor Theresa Jemison of Suffolk Army Cadet Force Bury St Edmunds Detachment is presented with a Certificate of Meritorious Service by Lord Lieutenant Lady Euston

Staff Sergeant Instructor Theresa Jemison of Suffolk Army Cadet Force Bury St Edmunds Detachment was presented with a Certificate of Meritorious Service by Lord Lieutenant Lady Euston