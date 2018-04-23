London Marathon runners raise thousands of pounds for causes close to their hearts

Fund-raisers braved the heat to take on the London Marathon yesterday for causes close to their hearts.

Among those who completed the 26.2 mile challenge were:

Meg Symons and Dan Turner

Russell Turner, 42, of Bury St Edmunds, at five hours 31 minutes with £2,235 raised so far for CLIC Sargent.

Jess Warren 23, of Elmswell, at five hours 30 minutes with £1,953 for The Animal Health Trust.

Ben Smith, 29, of Bury St Edmunds, at four hours 45 minutes with £2,600 for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Kevin Cook, 47, of Gislingham, at six hours 12 minutes with £4,500 raised so far for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Juliet Hanka running the London Marathon

Paul Jones, 47, of Bury St Edmunds, at five hours with more than £400 for stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

Jackie Delf, 55, of Lackford, at six hours 15 minutes with £2,087 raised for Barnardo’s.

Andrew Harvey, 43, of Bacton, at four hours 11 minutes with £3,862 for The Sick Children’s Trust.

Juliet Hanka, 49, of Bury St Edmunds, and her daughter Gigi at five hours 36 minutes and three hours 42 minutes respectively with about £2,500 for Ormiston Families.

Dan Turner, 33, and Meg Symons, both of Fornham All Saints, at five hours 31 minutes with £1,500 for CLIC Sargent.