Licence of Lavenham pub to be reviewed after man arrested

Police have applied for a licence review at a well known pub in Lavenham following an incident in which a man was arrested.

Barbergh District Council is to review the licence of The Angel Hotel within 28 days following a request by Suffolk Police on the grounds the premises was ‘associated with serious crime and disorder’.

Police are investigating reports of an incident at the pub, in Market Place, in the early hours of Monday, January 8 when a man went into the premises with prohibited and offensive weapons.

He then allegedly assaulted two men, causing minor injuries. A man, aged in his 50s from the Colchester area, was arrested and has been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: “A full review of the Licensing Act 2003 premises licence on issue to the Angel Hotel, Market Place, Lavenham, will take place within the next 28 days.”

A district council spokesman said the application was made on January 12 and representations relating to promotion of licensing objectives can be submitted by January 26.

The Bury Free Press has been unable to speak to the pub.