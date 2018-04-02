Lent will not be the end of plastic views

With the last week of their #giveupplasticforlent campaign, MP Jo Churchill and campaigner Karen Cannard talk about how it has been.

After the rallying call from David Attenborough’s BBC show, Blue Planet II, telling people how plastic is affecting the oceans, people and businesses across the globe have been taking action to change their ways and the Lent challenge has inspired people closer to home to do the same.

Karen said: “I think this campaign has been very engaging, looking at the stories in the Bury Free Press it has been brilliant– the Stowmarket Chorale changing to china cups for their practices and the market with the reusable cups project, it is fantastic.

“I think it shows people are not looking at this as a 40 day challenge but an ongoing project.”

Mrs Churchill has also found on a personal level that it has made her think about her habits.

She said: “Boy is it hard to shop! You suddenly realise just how much packaging is used, especially when food shopping. It makes it especially hard to buy cucumbers and lettuce.”

They have been inundated with stories about what people have been doing and the duo hope this will lead to people changing how they use single use plastic in the future.

Karen said: “These small changes by businesses and individuals are huge across the town and county and I think people are proud for making them.

“I would like to see Bury St Edmunds become a single use plastic free town, so we can show visitors not just that we live in a fantastic town but that we are also leading the way in the fight against single use plastic.”