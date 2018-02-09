Lavenham pub keeps its licence following review

A Lavenham pub has kept its licence following a review requested by Suffolk Police.

Babergh District Council discussed the Angel Hotel’s licence at a Licensing Act 2003 Sub-committee meeting yesterday.

It followed a request by Suffolk Police to review the licence on the grounds of ‘serious crime and disorder’ after an incident at the pub, in Market Place, in the early hours of January 8.

Police were called to reports a man entered the premises with prohibited and offensive weapons and then assaulted two men, causing minor injuries.

A man, aged in his 50s from the Colchester area, was arrested and released under investigation.

The council meeting was held behind closed doors as it dealt with matters relating to an ongoing police investigation.

After the meeting, a council spokesman said the committee decided to ‘not suspend or revoke the premises licence’. He added that the committee modified conditions of the licence and decided to continue with an interim step to to remove the previous designated premises supervisor John Michael Raines.