Latest: Police believe they have identity of man found dead in Woolpit

A road has just been reopened two days after the discovery of a man’s body in Woolpit.

Officers were called at 1.50pm on New Year’s Day to reports that the body of a man had been found at the side of Elmswell Road, in Woolpit.

Detectives now believe they know who the man is and formal identification procedures are underway. But the death remains unexplained and a post-mortem is due to take place on Friday.

The deceased is described as white, elderly, approximately 5 foot tall with short, fair hair, clean shaven and wore a hearing aid. He was wearing a green coat and black jogging style trousers with dark, shoes.

Suffolk Police say they would still like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have any information to assist the investigation.

Elmswell Road was closed until this afternoon (Wednesday)between Woolpit village and junction 47 of the A14, with diversions in place.

A police spokeswoman said: “We’re still appealing for anyone to come forward who may know the identity of the deceased man.”

If anyone has any information that might identify the deceased or has any other information to assist the investigation, call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 301 of Monday, January 1.