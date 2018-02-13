Latest: A11 reopens after overturned lorry cleared

The A11 has reopened both ways after an overturned lorry was cleared from the road.

Police were initially called at 9.30am this morning after reports that the lorry had overturned on the road at Larling, damaging the central reservation, and had lost its load of hay bales, affecting both carriageways.

No one had been injured in the incident and the A11 has now opened again after it was closed in both directions for some time.

Motorists are being advised there may be delays due to the backlog of traffic.